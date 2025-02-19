Salman Ali Agha highlights areas of improvement after New Zealand defeat

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha speaks at the post-match press conference after the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan vice-captain Salman Ali Agha highlighted the national team’s shortcomings after their 60-run defeat in their opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Agha, while addressing the post-match presentation, emphasised the need for the batters to convert good starts into big knocks and called for improvement in the rotation of the strike.

“We have to convert our 40s and 50s into big innings otherwise we will not be able to win matches just like we couldn’t win today,” said Agha.

“So I think, we have to rotate the strike more efficiently as it helps in building the innings.”

The all-rounder further called for consistency, terming it essential for the team to compete with the top sides in the world.

“If we want to beat the top teams and even become a strong force, we have to adopt consistency. We can’t play badly in one match and exceptionally well in the next. We have to play well consistently,” Agha stated.

Salman Ali Agha then went on to reveal that the home side were planning to restrict New Zealand below the 300-run mark and acknowledged that the dismal start with the bat, which saw Pakistan scoring just 22 runs in the batting powerplay, devoided them from achieving the desired momentum.

“Our thrive was to restrict New Zealand around 270 or a maximum 300 runs because the pitch was such that it was a chaseable total if you start well.

“But we could not get the desired start in batting due to which we could not get the momentum and eventually failed to score as many runs.”



After an unwanted start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, hosts and defending champions Pakistan will travel to Dubai, where they will lock horns with arch-rivals India on February 23.