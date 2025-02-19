Champions Trophy: Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind New Zealand loss

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan speaks at the post-match presentation after the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Screengrab/Live Stream

KARACHI: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan opened up after a crushing 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Rizwan, while speaking at the post-match presentation, termed his team’s inability to execute plans, especially in the death overs, as the primary reason behind their crushing defeat.

The captain revealed that his side was not expecting New Zealand to post a total past the 300-run mark but the partnership between centurions Will Young and Tom Latham rained on their parade.

"I think they made a very good target, we didn't expect they would get 320. We thought around 260 when we took early wickets. The Will Young-Latham partnership was crucial,” said Rizwan.

“We tried, but they played very smartly and that's why they got to that total. The pitch was not easy to bat early on, but Will Young and Latham's innings were crucial. Our execution in the end overs was not good, and that's why they made that score,” he added.

Rizwan also provided an update on Fakhar Zaman’s fitness before terming his unavailability at the top of the batting order during the stiff run chase as crucial.

“Let's see what the result from the [scan] is. We lost momentum twice, first in the death overs and then in the powerplay with the bat. Losing Fakhar Zaman [as opener] was crucial,” stated Rizwan.

Mohammad Rizwan further claimed that he was not thinking about their status of being the defending champions and would take the upcoming match against arch-rivals India as ‘normal’.

“We didn't want to put pressure on ourselves by thinking we are defending champions. This match is gone, and the next match is another normal match for us."