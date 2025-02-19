Champions Trophy: Pakistan bag unwanted record during New Zealand clash

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Home side Pakistan registered an unwanted ODI record during the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The green shirts, while chasing a mammoth 321-run target to script a winning start to their campaign, were put under pressure by a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack.

As a result, the hosts only managed to accumulate 22 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of the first 10 overs, which became their lowest total in ODI powerplay at home.

Their lowest-ever powerplay score also came against New Zealand, when they scored just nine runs in the first 10 overs with field restriction in 2018.

However, when this story was filed, the home side had scored 84/3 in 26 overs with star batter Babar Azam and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha unbeaten on 42 and eight respectively.

Earlier, after being put into bat first, New Zealand piled up a massive total of 320/5 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of anchoring centuries by Will Young and Tom Latham.

Latham top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 118 off 104 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and three sixes, while Young made 107 off 113 balls, comprised of 12 fours and a six.

The duo also shared a 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket, recovering New Zealand from 73/3 in 16.2 overs.

In-form Glenn Phillips gave final touches to New Zealand’s innings with a quickfire half-century. He scored 61 from 39 deliveries, smashing three fours and four sixes in the process.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each for Pakistan, while Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one dismissal.