'We can beat any team,' says Najmul Hossain Shanto ahead of India clash in Champions Trophy 2025

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during net session ahead of Champions Trophy opener against India in Dubai. — ICC

Dubai: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Wednesday expressed confidence in his team's ability to compete against any side as they prepare for their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against India on February 20.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Shanto emphasized his belief in his team’s potential, particularly highlighting the strength of their pace attack.

"I think we have always struggled with our seam attack, but in the last couple of years, we have developed some quality fast bowlers," Shanto said.

"Now we have Nahid Rana and Taskin (Ahmed), and the way they are bowling, it helps a lot," he added. "As a captain, we love to see them bowling fast."

Pacer Nahid Rana impressed since his call-up to the national side, and Shanto praised the seamer’s impact in energizing the team.

"I think over the last few months, he has bowled really well and bowled fast," Shanto remarked.

"When we see him bowling like this on the ground, it lifts our whole bowling unit and motivates us to challenge our opponents," the Bangladesh skipper added.

Shanto also stated that his team stands a strong chance against any opponent if they play to their strengths and execute their plans effectively.

"We believe we can beat any team in this tournament. Every team here is capable of winning," he said.

"But I am not someone who focuses too much on the opponent. If we execute our plans properly, we can beat any team," he concluded.

Bangladesh Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

