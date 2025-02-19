Rohit Sharma dismisses ‘spin-heavy’ tag, backs all-rounders ahead of Champions Trophy opener

Indian captain Rohit Sharma speaking during pre-match conference ahead of Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 19, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Indian captain Rohit Sharma talked about his team’s preparations ahead of their opening clash against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit shared insights on India's approach and squad composition for the much-anticipated tournament.

When asked about India being labeled a "spin-heavy" side, the Indian captain dismissed the notion, emphasizing the all-round depth in the squad.

"We have two spinners and three all-rounders. I am not looking at them as five spinners. Jadeja, Axar, Washi give us a lot of depth. If a team has fast bowling all-rounder we don't say five or six pacers in a squad," Rohit explained.

The opening batter also expressed excitement about the return of the Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus.

When questioned about the team's approach for the tournament, he maintained that India would stick to their tried-and-tested formula, focusing on their strengths rather than external factors.

"We will play this tournament as we have played any other tournament. Playing for India means a lot to all of us. There will be times when you will miss certain players but we have depth" he said.

Notably, India will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

Following a successful home white-ball series against England, Rohit’s side is brimming with confidence and aims to start their campaign on a high note against Bangladesh.

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: