Naseem Shah achieves landmark during Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (left) celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Will Young (unpictured) during the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 here at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Naseem Shah added another feather to his cap as he took his 50th ODI wicket during the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The right-arm pacer achieved the milestone during the 38th over of New Zealand’s innings when he got Will Young caught at deep square leg.

As a result, Naseem became the joint-fastest Pakistani bowler to take 50 ODI wickets, drawing level with Hasan Ali, who had also conceded 24 innings.

The 22-year-old also became the joint fifth-fastest bowler overall to achieve the landmark, joining the likes of Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis, Australia’s Dennis Lillee and India’s Ajit Agarkar.

For the unversed, Naseem Shah ended up taking two wickets for 63 runs in his 10 overs in the aforementioned fixture, which saw New Zealand piling up a massive total of 320/5.

Leading the way for the Blackcaps were opening batter Will Young and wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham, who both scored anchoring centuries.

Latham top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 118 off 104 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and three sixes, while Young made 107 off 113 balls, comprised of 12 fours and a six.

The duo also shared a 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket, recovering New Zealand from 73/3 in 16.2 overs.

In-form Glenn Phillips gave final touches to New Zealand’s innings with a quickfire half-century. He scored 61 from 39 deliveries, smashing three fours and four sixes in the process.