Fakhar Zaman to not open for Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan's left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman will not open the innings against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the details, the left-handed batter will be eligible to bat after 20 minutes from the commencement of the second innings due to his time off the field.



The development came after Fakhar Zaman limped off the field during the first over of New Zealand innings as he fell awkwardly while fielding.

As a result, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel will open the proceedings for the home side as they chase 321 to script a winning start to the eight-team tournament.



Put into bat first, New Zealand registered a formidable total of 320/5, courtesy of centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham.

Latham top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 118 off 104 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and three sixes, while Young made 107 off 113 balls, comprised of 12 fours and a six.

The duo also shared a 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket, recovering New Zealand from 73/3 in 16.2 overs.

In-form Glenn Phillips gave final touches to New Zealand’s innings with a quickfire half-century. He scored 61 from 39 deliveries, smashing three fours and four sixes in the process.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each for Pakistan, while Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one dismissal.