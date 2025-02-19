Fakhar Zaman nears Shahid Afridi’s record in Champions Trophy 2025 opener

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman (Left) and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (Right). — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is on the verge of surpassing the former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s record in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand at the National Bank cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Fakhar has an outstanding record against the Black Caps, having amassed 1,053 runs at an impressive average and strike rate.

He now needs just 26 more runs to overtake Afridi’s tally of 1,078 runs and move up to third place on the list of Pakistan’s highest ODI run-scorers against New Zealand.

At the top of the list is Inzamam-ul-Haq with 1,283 runs, followed closely by Saeed Anwar with 1,260 runs.

Notably, the left-handed batter has played significantly fewer innings than the other names on this elite list, giving him a golden opportunity to cement his place in history.

Most ODI Runs for Pakistan Against New Zealand:

Inzamam-ul-Haq – 1,283 runs in 42 innings

Saeed Anwar – 1,260 runs in 32 innings

Shahid Afridi – 1,078 runs in 35 innings

Saleem Malik – 1,054 runs in 41 innings

Fakhar Zaman – 1,053 runs in 19 innings

It is pertinent to mention that in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 the Blackcaps registered 320/5 on the board in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to a match-defining fourth-wicket partnership between Young and Latham.

The visitors, however, got off to a shaky start to their innings as mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed inflicted an early blow by castling Devon Conway (10) on the third delivery of the eighth over.

New Zealand suffered two more blows in quick succession as pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up the key wickets of Kane Williamson (one) and Daryl Mitchell (10), bringing the total down to 73/3 in 16.2 overs.

Following the slump, wicketkeeper batter Latham, who scored a match-winning half-century in the tri-nation ODI series final last week, joined set batter Young in the middle.

The duo partnered strongly to put New Zealand in a commanding position by adding 118 runs for the fourth wicket.

Naseem eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 38th over by getting rid of centurion Young, who scored 107 off 113 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and a six.

Latham, on the other hand, stood his ground firm and carried his bat all the way through with an unbeaten century.

He remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with an unbeaten 118 off 104 deliveries with 10 fours and three sixes.

He was supported by in-form Glenn Phillips, who smashed a quickfire half-century to push New Zealand to amass the 320-run mark.

Phillips made 61 from 39 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes.

For Pakistan, Naseem and Rauf picked up two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one dismissal.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke