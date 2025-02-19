WATCH: PAF air show lights up Champions Trophy opening ceremony

PAF Sherdil Squadron spreads Pakistan colours in the sky during the opening ceremony of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Sherdil Squadron performed an enthralling air show during the star-studded opening ceremony of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The highly-anticipated curtain raiser between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand was preceded by a stunning air show by the PAF aerobatic team after a five-year hiatus in the city.

The Sherdil Squadron, "lion-hearted" in Urdu, demonstrated their remarkable talent with Karakoram-8 aircraft, executing intricate maneuvers like barrel rolls, loops, and bomb bursts, all accompanied by vibrant smoke trails.

The air show also featured the impressive Pakistani JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets, captivating the audience.





The ceremony was graced by President Asif Ali Zardari as the chief guest, alongside Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

To ensure a smooth airshow, Karachi’s air corridor was closed from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM, with rehearsals conducted from February 17 to 19.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to regulate air traffic during this time, and commercial flights arriving at Karachi Airport were advised to carry additional fuel and take necessary precautions.

After the ceremony, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and put New Zealand into bat.

When this story was filed, New Zealand were 198/4 in 39 overs with Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips unbeaten on 60 and two, respectively.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William Orourke.