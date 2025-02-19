Champions Trophy: PCB provides update on Fakhar Zaman’s injury

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in discomfort during the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Screengrab/Live Stream

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provided a much-needed update on left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, who limped off the field during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the first over of the fixture when Fakhar fell awkwardly during the fielding and got hurt.

The left-handed batter, as a result, could not continue and limped off the field and was substituted by Kamran Ghulam.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the hard-hitting opener is being assessed, while further updates regarding his fitness will be provided in due course.

“Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course,” said PCB in a statement.

His injury scare comes after Pakistan have already lost rising opener Saim Ayub due to an ankle injury.

Notably, Fakhar is the only specialist opener in Pakistan’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and his injury may create a massive void in the defending champions lineup.

When this story was filed, New Zealand were 86/3 in 19 overs with Will Young and Tom Latham unbeaten on 58 and four, respectively.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William Orourke.