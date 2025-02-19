Amir, Shehzad criticise Pakistan's squad selection for Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (Left) poses with his Player of the Match award and Pakistan's middle-order batter Ahmed Shehzad (Right). — PCB/Screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and opening batter Ahmed Shehzad criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee’s thought process in including Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah in the squad while opting for just one specialist spinner.

During a special Champions Trophy edition of Geo News’ show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir highlighted the lack of specialist spinners in the squad, emphasizing that spin-friendly conditions in Dubai could have had a significant impact.

"Some players could have been included—for example, the missing part I see is the spinners. Everyone, even the public, is talking about it. If you look at the tri-nation series, New Zealand won matches because of their spinners. So, there could be a need for them, especially in Dubai, because the wickets will be used ones. The ILT20 was played entirely on those wickets, so you never know," Amir stated.

He further elaborated on the selection of all-rounders over specialist spinners, particularly pointing out the omission of Usama Mir.

"Considering the dry conditions there, spinners might be needed. I feel Usama Mir could have been an option. And if you were bringing in Khushdil Shah, then I think if Usama wasn't in your plan, you could have kept Shadab Khan instead. He could have provided batting depth as well. When the ball is turning, and you have a full-fledged fielder, then if this was the plan, you could have gone with Shadab. Otherwise, a genuine spinner like Usama could have been a better choice," he added.

Opening batter Ahmed Shehzad also expressed dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s selection strategy, accusing the management of neglecting young players who had been previously groomed for the national team.

"Good boards start building their teams in advance. But the players you had been fielding earlier—the young stars—you didn’t utilize them properly. Take Irfan Khan Niazi, for example; he didn’t get to bowl. Tayyab Tahir is part of the squad, but he didn’t get to bowl either. Faisal Akram was dropped. Usama Mir was sidelined by creating controversy around him. Sufiyan Muqeem came in, and you threw him against David Miller, where he got hit for three sixes," Shehzad stated.

He criticized the selection process, suggesting that last-minute changes were made without a proper plan.

"All these decisions—players you were developing—suddenly, you had a realization: 'No, no, this is the ICC Champions Trophy; we need to change everything! What should we do? Let’s see where cricket is being played around the world. Oh, the BPL is happening. Who is performing there? This player? That player? Bring them all in!' So, under the ODI format, you have basically imported players," he remarked.

Shehzad also questioned the fitness levels of players brought in from the T20 format to play 50-over cricket.

"You should also consider fitness—you’re bringing players from the T20 format to ODIs. How much strain will that put on their fitness, and are they fit enough for this transition? Then, in selection, you're one spinner short, while other teams are going with three spinners. As for Usama Mir, I agree that he should have been included," he said.

Furthermore, he expressed concerns about Babar Azam being forced into an opening role despite his consistent performances in the middle order.

"Then you're one opener short, and you're forcing Babar Azam to open—does he even agree to this? He dominates in ODIs, and the way he has consistently performed in ODIs, very few Pakistan players have matched that. But staying consistent in ODIs is very difficult; playing 50 overs tires you out. Fielding for 50 overs, then scoring a century, then fielding again for 50 overs and scoring 70 runs—that's all to Babar's credit," Shehzad noted.

He further argued that given Babar’s current form, it was unfair to put additional pressure on him.

"Right now, he’s not in the form where you should be putting extra pressure on him. He has been playing in the same position for the last 10 years, and now you're asking him to leave that and open? If Babar had been performing for the last 3–4 months, then you could have put this extra pressure on him," Shehzad concluded.