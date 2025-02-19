Champions Trophy 2025 | Pakistan vs New Zealand | Match 01 | Live score

Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside India, Bangladesh and New Zealand

February 19, 2025
New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot during Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 118 ODI matches, with the Men in Green leading with 61 wins, while the Blackcaps have won 53 times.

  • Matches played: 118
  • Pakistan won: 61
  • New Zealand won: 53
  • No Result: 3
  • Tied: 1

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other three times in ICC Champions Trophy events, with New Zealand winning all three encounters, leaving Pakistan winless.

  • Matches played: 03
  • Pakistan won: 00
  • New Zealand won: 03

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan will aim for a strong comeback in today's Champions Trophy 2025 opener after a disappointing tri-nation ODI series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the match with confidence, having defeated the Men in Green twice in the tri-series before clinching the final in Karachi.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, W

