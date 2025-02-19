Champions Trophy 2025 | Pakistan vs New Zealand | Match 01 | Live score

New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot during Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 118 ODI matches, with the Men in Green leading with 61 wins, while the Blackcaps have won 53 times.

Matches played: 118

Pakistan won: 61

New Zealand won: 53

No Result: 3

Tied: 1

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other three times in ICC Champions Trophy events, with New Zealand winning all three encounters, leaving Pakistan winless.

Matches played: 03

Pakistan won: 00

New Zealand won: 03

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan will aim for a strong comeback in today's Champions Trophy 2025 opener after a disappointing tri-nation ODI series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the match with confidence, having defeated the Men in Green twice in the tri-series before clinching the final in Karachi.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, W