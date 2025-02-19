Ravi Ashwin picks two Pakistan stars to watch in Champions Trophy

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in the nets ahead of the first Border Gavaskar trophy Test against Australia in Perth on November 13, 2024. — BCCI

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his excitement about watching two Pakistan players excel in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on Wednesday.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin highlighted vice-captain Agha Salman and middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir as key players to watch in the tournament.

"I am very excited about two players: Tayyab Tahir and Agha Salman. Actually, Agha Salman should be mentioned first—what a player he is! He has quality, he can handle pressure situations, and he has a presence at the crease that I haven't seen in a Pakistani player for a long time," Ashwin remarked.

Praising Salman further, the former Test legend added, "And I mean it—he has that presence. I just hope he doesn’t follow the path of some other players. If he continues playing like this, he could become a poster boy for Pakistan cricket. I genuinely believe Agha Salman has the ability to surpass even Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan."

"He has multiple gears, he can play shots all around the ground, and he has great skill. Mohammad Rizwan will be a crucial player, but in my opinion, Agha Salman is the one to watch," he added.

The 38-year-old also acknowledged Tahir’s potential, saying, "Tayyab Tahir is an exceptional middle-order player. Pakistan has found one after a long time."

It is pertinent to mention that vice-captain Salman, an established all-rounder for Pakistan, has played 33 ODIs, scoring 915 runs at an impressive average of 45.75, including five half-centuries and one century.

In the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series against South Africa, Pakistan successfully chased down a daunting target of 352 runs in 49 overs, thanks to remarkable performances by Agha Salman and captain Mohammad Rizwan.

The 31-year-old played a match-winning knock of 134 runs off 103 balls, striking 16 fours and two sixes, earning him the Player of the Match award. Rizwan also delivered an unbeaten 122 off 128 deliveries, guiding Pakistan to victory.

For the unversed, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan will be eager to make a strong start, especially after losing the recent tri-nation series final against the Kiwis.