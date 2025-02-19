Wahab Riaz recalls Pakistan’s iconic 2017 Champions Trophy victory

Pakistan lift the Champions Trophy 2017 title after defeating arch-rivals in the final by 180 runs at the Oval on June 18, 2017. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz opened up about the unforgettable 2017 ICC Champions Trophy victory, recalling his personal setback due to injury and the team's incredible resurgence to claim the title.

Speaking to Geo News, Wahab reminisced about the tournament and expressed his disappointment over missing out on the majority of the campaign.

"It was my misfortune that I suffered an ankle injury in the first match against India and had to sit out," said Wahab.

The left-arm pacer emphasised that the team was highly motivated to achieve something special in the Champions Trophy, which played a crucial role in their historic success.

"The 2017 Champions Trophy remains unforgettable for me and for Pakistan cricket. Although I was ruled out of the tournament due to a left ankle injury, I followed every single match closely. This victory holds immense significance in my career," he said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s journey, the former chief selector highlighted the initial setback in the tournament.

"We lost the first match against India, and at one stage, there were concerns about our qualification. But the team showed remarkable resilience, made a stunning comeback, and ultimately secured the title. The players were determined, remained motivated, and that’s why they triumphed," he said.

Speaking about the iconic final against India, he explained how the Men in Green turned the tables on their arch-rivals.

"India was under pressure. We had already lost to them in the group stage, but they had to prove that they could maintain their dominance. Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez delivered brilliant innings," he said.

"It was Mohammad Amir’s spell that changed the game entirely. His fiery bowling rattled the Indian top order, and they couldn’t handle the pressure in the final, ultimately losing to us," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Champions Trophy opener is being played today between hosts and defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters