Holders Pakistan, high-flying New Zealand to lock horns in Champions Trophy opener

New Zealand's Tom Latham (right) plays a shot during the tri-nation ODI series final between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will get underway with a mouth-watering duel between hosts and defending champions Pakistan and momentum-filled New Zealand at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under the leadership of wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, are all set to kick off their defence with a match against New Zealand, against whom they boast a formidable record in ICC tournaments.

Pakistan’s most-recent victory came at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the Blackcaps last downed the green shirts in an ICC tournament in 2016.

Their last meeting at the Champions Trophy, however, dates back to 2009, where New Zealand came from behind to stun Pakistan in the second semi-final by five wickets.

While Pakistan have history in their favour in terms of the ICC tournaments’ record, New Zealand would be backing themselves for a drought-ending victory, considering their momentum, which saw them winning the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series without dropping a single game.

The Blackcaps faced Pakistan twice in the aforesaid series and emerged victorious on both occasions.

Overall, Pakistan and New Zealand locked horns in 118 ODIs, with the former boasting a dominant record with 61 triumphs, while the Blackcaps emerged victorious 53 times.

Pakistan, known for their rich fast-bowling history, would be hoping for their pace factory, comprised of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain, to fire in the upcoming match.

But they will be up against an equally strong opposition, the New Zealand’s batting unit, featuring Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham and aggressor Glenn Phillips.

Despite suffering an injury setback in the form of rising opener Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s batting department offers sufficient firepower, having Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan in their arsenal.

However, the availability of only one specialist spinner in their squad, Abrar Ahmed, may trouble the defending champions in the tournament.

Whereas, New Zealand are facing injury concerns as their right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the mega event, while young opener Rachin Ravindra is still uncertain for the curtain-raiser.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches played: 118 Pakistan won: 61 New Zealand won: 53 No Result: 3 Tied: 1

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan: L, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, W, W, L, W

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson and Will Young.