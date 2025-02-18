Players to watch out for in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman (left) along side Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (Centre) and Australian batter Travis Head (Right). - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking their first major international event since the 1996 ODI World Cup, where the historic final between Sri Lanka and Australia was held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the Ranatunga-led Sri Lankan team emerging victorious.

As Pakistan gears up to welcome the world's top eight cricketing giants, excitement is building among fans and the cricketing fraternity.

The tournament promises high-octane action, with each team eyeing the prestigious title on March 9th.

With just few hours remaining, let’s take a look at the top 11 players who could leave their mark on the tournament and trouble their respective opponents throughout the competition.

1) Fakhar Zaman:

Pakistan's opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, is among the most aggressive players to watch in this tournament, known for his explosive batting style, especially when setting or chasing big totals.

Reflecting on his performance in the 2017 edition, Pakistan clinched the final against India, where the left-handed batter played a pivotal role, scoring 114 runs to help the Men in Green post a formidable total.

He finished as the tournament’s sixth-highest run-scorer, amassing 252 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 63.00, including two fifties and a century.

The 2025 edition could work to the 34-year-old’s advantage, as the tournament is being held in Pakistan, where he boasts an exceptional record.

In 22 ODI matches on home soil, he has scored 986 runs at an average of 46.95, with a highest score of 180* and a tally that includes five fifties and three centuries.

2) Rohit Sharma (C):

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is one of the finest opening batters of this generation in the ODI format, known for his aggressive batting approach, making him a formidable force.

Since India will not be playing its Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan, his record in the UAE—where the Men in Blue’s fixtures will be held—is noteworthy.

In the UAE, the right-handed batter has played five matches, scoring 317 runs at an exceptional average of 105.66, including two fifties and a century.

Reflecting on his performance in the 2017 edition, he was the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, accumulating 304 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 76.00, with two fifties and a century to his name.

3) Travis Head:

Australia’s Travis Head has the ability to turn the game around with his natural attacking style, making him a serious threat to opponents.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India, he played a crucial role in securing Australia’s sixth title, smashing an unbeaten 137.

Across six matches in the tournament, he amassed 329 runs at an impressive average of 54.83, including one fifty and two centuries.

He also featured in the 2017 Champions Trophy, scoring 71 runs in three matches.

His record in the tournament’s host country has been formidable, having played three matches and scoring 190 runs at an average of 63.33, with one fifty and a century to his name.

4) Kane Williamson:

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will represent the Blackcaps for the third time in the Champions Trophy, having previously played in the 2013 and 2017 editions.

He is a phenomenal player in the fifty-over format, known for his elegant batting style.

In six Champions Trophy matches, he has accumulated 345 runs at an outstanding average of 69.00, including three fifties and a century.

His ODI record in Pakistan could be a significant advantage for New Zealand in the eight-team tournament.

In six matches, he has scored 389 runs at an impressive average of 77.80, with three fifties and a century to his name.

5) Azmatullah Omarzai:

Afghanistan's rising star, Azmatullah Omarzai, will be a serious threat to his opponents with both bat and ball.

However, when it comes to his batting prowess, he is certainly a player to watch in this tournament.

Making his Champions Trophy debut, Omarzai needs no introduction, especially considering his impressive performances in ICC events.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, the right-handed batter played nine matches, amassing 353 runs at a remarkable average of 70.60, including three fifties.

Although he has yet to play in Pakistan, his skillset is expected to trouble opponents significantly.

6) Heinrich Klaasen (WK):

South Africa’s middle-order batter, Heinrich Klaasen, will be a key threat, especially when it comes to rescuing his team in pressure situations.

His experience at the No. 5 position speaks volumes about his ability, having scored 1,701 runs in 40 matches at an impressive average of 48.60, including eight fifties and four centuries.

Although he has played only one match in Pakistan—scoring 87 runs against the hosts during the recently concluded tri-nation series—his record in Asian conditions is strong.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, he featured in 10 matches, scoring 373 runs at an average of 41.44, including a fifty and a century.

7) Rashid Khan:

Afghanistan’s star spinner, Rashid Khan, will be a major threat in the upcoming tournament with his exceptional bowling action and unique ability to deceive batters.

Although this will be his first Champions Trophy appearance in 2025, he is already well-established in white-ball cricket, boasting an impressive record in ICC ODI World Cups, having played in the 2019 and 2023 editions.

Khan has featured in 111 ODIs, taking 198 wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 4.20. In World Cups, he has claimed 17 wickets across two editions at an economy of 5.07.

Beyond his bowling prowess, he is also a valuable asset with the bat. Across 111 ODIs, he has amassed 1,346 runs, including five half-centuries. In the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups combined, he scored 210 runs in 18 matches.

8) Shaheen Shah Afridi:

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is a key bowler to watch, given his track record and his knack for striking in the first over, putting early pressure on opponents.

His record at home is impressive, with 31 wickets in 16 matches at an economy of 5.55.

Afridi has also excelled in ODI World Cups, claiming 34 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 5.57.

As Pakistan faces India in the UAE, his past performances in the region could pose a significant challenge for the Men in Blue. In six matches there, he has picked up 13 wickets at an economy of 4.88.

Overall, in the ODI format, he has taken 125 wickets in 62 matches, including three five-wicket hauls, maintaining an economy of 5.57.

9) Kagiso Rabada:

South Africa’s right-arm pace maestro, Kagiso Rabada, will be a major threat to opponents with his aggressive and fiery bowling in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

So far, he has taken 162 wickets in 103 matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.06.

Although he has yet to play in Pakistan, his dominance in major ICC events speaks for itself. In the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups combined, he picked up 24 wickets in 18 matches at an economy of 5.04.

Australia, in particular, will face a tough challenge against Rabada, as he has claimed 30 wickets in 16 matches against them.

10) Mohammed Shami:

Returning Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has established himself as one of the most consistent bowlers in ODI history, known for his ability to turn games in his team's favor.

In the 50-over format, he has taken 197 wickets in 103 matches at an economy of 5.57.

His performances in ICC events have been remarkable, particularly in the 2023 World Cup, where he emerged as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. He picked up 24 wickets in just seven matches at an economy of 5.26, including three five-wicket hauls.

Overall, Shami has claimed 55 wickets in 18 World Cup matches across the 2015, 2019, and 2023 editions.

11) Adil Rashid:

England's leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, is considered one of the biggest threats in this year's tournament, thanks to his vast experience in turning games in his side's favor.

Rashid has claimed 212 wickets in 146 matches at an economy rate of 5.64, including two five-wicket hauls.

He has featured in two ODI World Cups, picking up 26 wickets in 20 matches at an economy of 5.46.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy, he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets in three matches at an economy of 4.73.

Rashid will also pose a significant threat to arch-rivals Australia, having taken 50 wickets in 31 matches against them at an economy rate of 5.59.



