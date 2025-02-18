Babar Azam says ‘no pressure’ ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan´s Babar Azam watches the ball after playing a shot during the tri-nation ODI series final against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s right-handed batter Babar Azam dismissed the notion of being under pressure ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Babar, who has 31 international centuries to his name, is yet to reach the landmark since his 151-run knock against Nepal at the ACC Men’s Asia Cup in August 2023.

The star batter, as a result, was under stiff scrutiny for his inconsistent performances across formats.

Despite his recent struggles, Babar was promoted to bat as an opener in the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The new role, however, did not bring a change in fortune for the star batter, who managed meagre scores of 10, 23 and 29 in his last three ODI innings.

His inability to excel in the new role led to criticism by former and current national cricketers, who termed the move ‘unjust’.

But the 30-year-old claimed that he was not under pressure and instead expressed his determination to make the upcoming Champions Trophy memorable.

“There is no pressure on me. I am ready for a new day by leaving the past behind,” said Babar.

“It gives a positive feeling that the team is relying on you and I try to perform and contribute to the team in every match,” he added.

Babar Azam, who was a part of the Pakistan squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2017, reminisced about the memorable moments of their successful campaign.

“Among the best memories of 2017 are Fakhar's century, Amir's spell and the final moments of the match [against India],” said Babar.

“A lot has changed in the eight years since winning the Champions Trophy in 2017, with few players from that squad now in the team but our aim remains the same,” he added.

The right-handed batter further claimed that Pakistan will have the ‘advantage’ of playing the eight-team tournament in their home conditions.