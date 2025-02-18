Tom Latham gives update on Rachin Ravindra ahead of campaign opener against Pakistan

New Zealand´s Rachin Ravindra (left) receives medical attention after being hit on the head during their tri-nation ODI series match against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025 and New Zealand's Tom Latham (right) speaks at a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 18, 2025. — AFP/ICC

KARACHI: New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham expressed confidence in his team’s preparation and adaptability ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan in Karachi, while providing an update on all-rounder Rachin Ravindra’s recovery from a head injury.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Latham said Ravindra Ravindra, who sustained a “nasty injury,” will train later in the evening as the team assesses his availability.



“Rachin will train tonight, and we’ll get a bit more of an indication of how he’s going. His recovery’s going well, but we just need to make sure things are all right since it was a head injury. He’s going through the protocols, and we’ll wait and see,” Latham said.

New Zealand, who have played extensively in Pakistan over the past three years, are banking on their familiarity with the conditions to gain an edge.



“Anytime you’ve been in conditions you’re coming up against is an advantage. We’re lucky we’ve been over here and played in Pakistan quite a bit,” Latham noted.



“For us, it’s always about eliminating any surprises around conditions and teams. Both sides have information on each other, and it’s going to be a cracking game.”

The opening match of the Champions Trophy holds special significance, Latham said, particularly against the host nation.



“The opening game of the CT is really special, and to be playing against the host nation is going to be a great occasion. We’re looking forward to it,” he added.

New Zealand head into the tournament on the back of a strong performance in a recent tri-series, where the entire squad gained valuable time in the middle.



“It’s nice to be performing. Throughout the tri-series and the warm-up game, everyone within the squad has had some time with the ball or bat,” Latham said.



“We were put under pressure in all three games, and we managed to overcome that. It’s nice we’ve got the results, but it’s also nice we’ve been able to handle that pressure, which will hopefully hold us in good stead.”

The team’s spinners, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, have been pivotal in controlling the run rate and building pressure in the middle overs, Latham highlighted.



“The spinners were fantastic through the middle. In one-day cricket, if you’re not taking wickets, you’ve got to control the run rate, and those two guys did it fantastically well,” he said.



“The fast bowlers and spinners have had some great hit-outs in the tri-series, and hopefully that will hold them in good stead for what’s coming up.”

Tom Latham also confirmed that fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who is en route to Pakistan, will not be available for the opener but will join the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

He added that adapting to the conditions and surfaces will be key, noting the variability of the pitches in Karachi.



“The surface we played on here against Pakistan looked slightly different to the one Pakistan played on against South Africa. We’ll have a look at what the wicket’s like today, but it’s about adapting as best we can,” he said.

“We’ve played three games here and a warm-up game, so the guys are reasonably familiar with the conditions. It’s about playing our brand to the best of our ability.”

Latham acknowledged the history of closely contested matches between New Zealand and Pakistan, both in ICC events and bilateral series.



“Whenever we come up against Pakistan, there have been great battles and great games. It’ll be no different tomorrow,” he said.



“Both teams have knowledge on each other and how they’re potentially going to approach the game. I’m sure it’s going to be a packed-out crowd here in Karachi, and they’ll have plenty of support. We’re really looking forward to the challenge, and I’m sure it’s going to be another great game.”