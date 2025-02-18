PAF to hold air show during Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony

File photo of PAF air show.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will hold a dazzling air show during the glittering ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony, scheduled to be held at the National Bank Stadium here on Wednesday.

According to the details, a high-profile meeting, under the leadership of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, was held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to oversee the preparations for the eight-team tournament.

During the meeting, the PCB chair expressed satisfaction with the arrangements in place for the mega event and vowed that the cricket board would leave no stone unturned in providing adequate facilities to all participating teams and fans.

“Pakistan is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy,” said Naqvi. “International standard facilities will be provided to all the teams. Fans in the stadiums will be given all possible facilities.

“Holding an ICC tournament after 29 years is a matter of pride for Pakistan and we will further raise the honour of the country by successfully hosting the Champions Trophy.”

The cricket board, in a statement, further shared that the highly-anticipated opening ceremony will feature a ‘Sher Dil’ air show by the PAF, while President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches in their country, while four matches, including all three of India's group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualify then it will also be held in Dubai.

Furthermore, a reserve day has also been allocated for the final clash as a precautionary measure to combat any weather-related hindrance.