Mohammad Rizwan clears air on Babar Azam’s batting position for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan´s Babar Azam plays a shot during the tri-nation ODI series final against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday, addressed the speculations regarding Babar Azam’s batting position for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to commence on February 19.

Babar, who is yet to score a century since his 151-run knock against Nepal in August 2023, is under a lot of scrutiny due to his inability to score big across formats.

The right-handed batter was promoted to open the innings alongside returning Fakhar Zaman for the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025 to follow but could not turn the tide in his favour as he only managed meagre scores of 10, 23 and 29 in three innings thus far.

His inability to excel in the new role led to criticism by cricket pundits, who termed the move ‘unjust’.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Rizwan, while addressing the pre-match conference ahead of the national team’s campaign opener against New Zealand, revealed that the star batter will continue to bat as an opener in the mega event as he was ‘satisfied’ with the position.

"Babar Azam will open for Pakistan. We need a left-right combination in the middle overs, and Babar is satisfied with the position," said Mohammad Rizwan.

"Babar Azam is a great player, and we have high expectations from him. He is a key part of our team, and we are hopeful he will play a crucial role in our success," he added.

Notably, Babar boasts a remarkable record batting at number three in ODIs as the star batter has scored 5,416 runs in 104 matches at an impressive average of 60.17 and a strike rate of 88.33, with 29 half-centuries and 19 centuries to his name.