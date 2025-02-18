Three Pakistanis in Champions Trophy 2025 commentary panel

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja during the net sessions for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 13, 2023. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, unveiled the star-studded commentary panel for the highly-anticipated Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to commence in Pakistan on February 19.

The 22-member commentary panel features three Pakistanis including legendary pacer Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan.

The star-studded commentary panel promises to deliver in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and thrilling commentary across multiple languages.

The commentary team for the tournament will include a lineup of cricketing legends such as Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Matthew Hayden, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, and Aaron Finch.

These experts will provide insightful analysis and commentary throughout the tournament, bringing years of experience to the microphone.

With such a diverse and experienced panel, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be a treat for cricket fans across the globe.

As India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and other top teams prepare to compete for the title, the pundits will bring all the excitement to the screens, offering in-depth analysis, lively discussions, and expert commentary every step of the way.

The tournament will see intense competition in both Karachi and Dubai, with eight teams vying for the prestigious title.

Fans can expect thrilling moments and expert insights from this exceptional panel of commentators as they witness the drama unfold on the world stage.

Commentary Panel for ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025:

Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo, Simon Doull, Dale Steyn, Bazid Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Katey Martin, Shaun Pollock, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward.