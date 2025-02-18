WATCH: Suresh Raina’s Champions Trophy semi-final picks spark confusion

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina during the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai on February 2, 2025. — AFP

As excitement builds for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19, former cricketers have weighed in with their predictions for the tournament's semi-finalists.

However, one particular forecast has sparked debate among cricket fans.

Former India star Suresh Raina, along with England’s Kevin Pietersen and cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, shared their top four picks for the knockout stage.

While Pietersen predicted Pakistan, India, England and Australia to make it to the semis, Raina selected India, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan as his top four contenders.





However, the former Indian batter's prediction quickly came under scrutiny, as three of his four chosen teams—Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan—belong to Group B.

With the tournament's format allowing only the top two teams from each group to progress to the semi-finals, his selection was deemed unrealistic.

It is pertinent to mention that the Champions Trophy 2025 will feature eight teams divided into two groups.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

The tournament will kick off with an exciting clash between defending champions and hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

India, opting to play all their matches in the UAE due to political tensions, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a much-anticipated showdown with Pakistan in Dubai on February 23.

Their group-stage journey will conclude with a match against New Zealand on March 2.