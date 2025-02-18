Will Haris Rauf play in Champions Trophy 2025 opener? Rizwan responds

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during photo shoot wearing Champions Trophy 2025 official team jersey. — ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has put to rest all doubts regarding the fitness of star pacer Haris Rauf confirming that the fast bowler is fully fit and ready to take on the challenge in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

For those unaware, Rauf had to leave the field during the 36th over of Pakistan’s opening match in the Tri-Nation Series against New Zealand due to a muscular sprain in his lower chest wall.

He bowled 6.2 overs before sustaining the injury.

Following the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement revealing that Rauf had undergone MRI and X-ray scans, which confirmed a muscular sprain.

However, the injury was not deemed serious, and the pacer was expected to make a full recovery ahead of the Champions Trophy.

“Haris Rauf bowled 80% yesterday, and now he is bowling in full rhythm. He is fit and available for the team,” Rizwan stated during a pre-tournament press conference.

On Monday, the right-arm pacer addressed the concerns regarding his injury and recovery process ahead of the mega-event tournament.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, I am feeling really great and have been practising with a bit more intensity for the last two days,” said Rauf.

“I even bowled today and did not feel much pain. So, I am quite satisfied. Rest, whatever the management plans, I will abide by it,” he added.

The wicket-keeper batter also emphasised the crucial role of senior players in such high-stakes tournaments.

“Being a senior player means taking responsibility. We have to lead from the front,” he remarked, highlighting the expectations placed on experienced players like himself, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi," he said.

“We know there’s room for improvement, and we are working on it. No player is perfect, but our intention is to keep learning,” he added.

He also praised the PCB's efforts in preparing Pakistan's stadiums for the prestigious event, stating, “Our stadiums have been prepared in record time. We shouldn’t doubt our capabilities."

Looking ahead to the tournament, Rizwan made it clear that the entire squad is united in their goal: to bring the Champions Trophy home.

“It’s not just me and Babar who want to win the title; every player in the squad wants this, and so does every Pakistani,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the defending champions, Pakistan, will kick off their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against New Zealand on February 19.

They will then play arch-rivals India on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, before heading back home to face Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

Pakistan Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: