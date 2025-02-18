PCB clarifies Indian flag absence at Champions Trophy venues

Champions trophy participating team flags on top of the new building at the National Bank stadium in Karachi. — X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to concerns regarding the absence of the Indian flag at Karachi's National Bank Stadium, just a day before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begins.

The controversy arose after a video emerged on social media showing the flags of all participating nations, except India, being raised at the stadium.

This led to speculation that the PCB had intentionally left out India's flag in retaliation for India's decision not to play its matches in Pakistan.

However according to the media reports, the PCB clarified that the omission was not deliberate but rather a directive from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the board, the ICC has instructed that only four flags be displayed on match days: those of the ICC, the PCB, and the two teams playing on that day.

Since India is not playing any matches in Pakistan, its flag will not be displayed at any of the three venues—Karachi, Lahore, or Rawalpindi—during the tournament.

A PCB spokesperson explained, "The ICC has advised that only four flags will be hoisted on Champions Trophy 2025 match days: ICC (Event Authority), PCB (Event Host), and the two sides competing on that day. It's simple."

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Champions Trophy will kick off tomorrow, with the curtain-raiser clash between the defending champions and hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

Meanwhile, India is in Group A, alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh, for the tournament.

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters