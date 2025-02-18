Former England captain picks winner of India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (Left) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Right) during photo shoot wearing official ICC Champions Trophy team jersey. — ICC/BCCI

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain has weighed in on the upcoming high-stakes match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The match, set to take place in Dubai on February 23, has captured global attention, and Hussain has made his prediction on who will come out on top.

Speaking during a recent interview, Hussain named India as the favourites to win the anticipated encounter.

"It's the biggest game in all of cricket here in Dubai—India, Pakistan, one of the great rivalries, a rerun of the 2017 final where Pakistan won. India are favorites," said Hussain.

He went on to highlight India's formidable strength.

"They are the best side; they are the number one ranked side. They are without Bumrah, the best player on the planet—not just the best bowler, the best cricketer on the planet right now—and you know that will hurt them," he said.

"With the batting depth and spin options they have, and Shami maybe just coming back from injury and getting a few more overs into him, India are the side to beat without a doubt," he added.

When asked about the clash between two other cricketing giants, England and Australia, the former captain acknowledged Australia's recent injury setbacks.

"A month ago, Australia, but I think now Australia, like I said, have come back to the pack with five injuries they have got, so that's a great opportunity for England if they can win that one. Because, like South Africa and Afghanistan, that would be a huge boost of confidence after what happened in India."

The 56-year-old also expressed his excitement about the potential standout player in the tournament, confidently naming Pakistan's opening batter, Fakhar Zaman.

"There's plenty on all the sides really. I like Fakhar Zaman from Pakistan to have a good tournament. He got that 100 at the Oval in 2017. He's been out of the side recently, but he's just come back in, and with Pakistan, if they can have a great tournament at home, that will go a long way for their cricket and what they've missed at home," he said.

"So with Babar and Rizwan in that middle-order who can bat through, what they need is an explosive player. What they have been crying out for is that explosive player, and Fakhar Zaman likes this tournament, and it would be great for them if he could have a really good tournament," he added.

Hussain also reflected on the excitement surrounding the event, particularly for Pakistan.

"It is exciting, and it is exciting particularly for Pakistan. Pakistan were the winners in 2017; they beat India famously at the Oval, with Fakhar Zaman getting that magnificent 100. The scenes at the Oval were incredible that day. Pakistan hasn't hosted—though some of it is here in Dubai—Pakistan hasn't hosted a major ICC event since the 1996 World Cup. I know they have done a lot of work on their grounds, and they are hugely excited to have the ICC event there, so it's a big thing for them," he concluded.