WATCH: ICC release behind-the-scenes video of Champions Trophy making

International Cricket Council (ICC) release a video of Champions Trophy title making on their social media handles on February 17, 2025. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled a behind-the-scenes video that offers a glimpse into the creation of the prestigious Champions Trophy.

The video reveals the trophy's design process, crafted by England’s Thomas Lyte, showcasing various stages of its production.

In the footage, Lyte discusses the challenges and dedication involved in creating a high-quality trophy, acknowledging the immense pressure that comes with designing such an iconic piece for the ICC.

He emphasises that designing the trophy is both a significant responsibility and an honour.

Notably, Pakistan is gearing up to host its first ICC tournament since 1996, when it co-hosted the ICC World Cup. That year, the final was held in Lahore, where Sri Lanka claimed victory.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will officially kick off tomorrow, with the defending champions and hosts, Pakistan, facing New Zealand in the opening match in Karachi.

The eight-team tournament, consisting of 15 matches, will take place from February 19 to March 9, across three venues in Pakistan—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi—as well as in Dubai.

The teams are divided into two groups: Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B features Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches, while four matches, including all of India’s group-stage encounters and the first semi-final, will be held in Dubai.

Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

19 February: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February: Bangladesh vs India, Dubai

21 February: Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February: Australia vs England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February: Pakistan vs India, Dubai

24 February: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February: Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February: Afghanistan vs England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February: Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March: South Africa vs England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March: New Zealand vs India, Dubai

4 March: Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March: Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March: Final, Lahore (unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai)

10 March: Reserve day

All matches will be day-night encounters.