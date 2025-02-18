Lockie Ferguson ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025, replacement named

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson poses for a portrait during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Portrait session on in Karachi on February 15, 2025. — ICC

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a foot injury sustained during a warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday.

Ferguson felt pain in his right foot after bowling a spell, and an initial medical assessment confirmed he would not be fit for the remainder of the tournament.

With the Champions Trophy set to begin tomorrow and its short duration, the decision was made to send Ferguson home for rehabilitation.

To fill the gap left by Ferguson, Canterbury Kings fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will join the Blackcaps squad and depart for Pakistan this evening.

Jamieson made a successful return to domestic cricket in December after recovering from a 10-month rehabilitation for a stress fracture in his back.

Playing for Canterbury in the Dream11 Super Smash, he was instrumental in the Kings' Grand Final run, finishing as the joint second-leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets, including impressive figures of 4-12 against the Central Stags at Hagley Oval.

Jamieson also featured in Canterbury’s recent Ford Trophy matches, including a win over Northern Districts in Hamilton.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment over Ferguson’s injury, emphasizing the importance of his experience and contributions to the team.

“We’re really disappointed for Lockie,” Stead said.

“Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience, and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event. We wish him well for his recovery and hope he is back firing soon,” he added.

Stead highlighted Jamieson’s skill set as an effective replacement for Ferguson.

“Kyle brings plenty of pace and extra bounce, which will suit the conditions here in Pakistan,” he said.

“He’s shown since returning in the Dream11 Super Smash how effective he can be in the shorter forms of the game, and he’s bowled with real pace and energy, which is what you’re looking for from a pace bowler, especially at a pinnacle event.

“We’ve been pleased with the progress he’s made since returning, and we feel his loading over the past few weeks and his successful spells in the recent Ford Trophy match mean he will be good to go if required in the tournament.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Santner-led New Zealand will begin their Champions Trophy campaign with the opening match against the defending champions and hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.

New Zealand Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

