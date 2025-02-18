Indian players’ families allowed for one match at Champions Trophy 2025

An undated picture of former Indian captain Virat Kohli along with his wife and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. — AFP

The Indian cricket team landed in Dubai to prepare for the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, slated to take place in Pakistan and the UAE starting tomorrow.

However, their arrival comes after a disappointing tour of Australia, where they failed to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and lost the series 3-1.

This led to intense scrutiny and multiple review meetings, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement a ten-point guideline document. The new guidelines aim to restructure team management, outline future strategies, and introduce revised travel policies.

Among the major changes, the BCCI initially imposed a strict policy prohibiting players’ families from accompanying them on tour.

This meant that Indian players boarded the flight to Dubai without their family members, as the board denied them the luxury of having their spouses and loved ones present throughout the tournament.

However, in a recent development, as reported by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI has reconsidered its stance. The board is now mulling over allowing players' families to attend at least one game during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has been in communication with a senior board official regarding the family travel issue.

Given the short duration of the tournament, the board has agreed that players may request permission in advance for their families to attend one match during the event.

It is pertinent to mention that India is set to play all of its matches in Dubai, following a 'fusion formula' agreed upon by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), BCCI and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This arrangement ensures that even if India reaches the knockout stages, they will continue playing in Dubai, unlike the other seven teams in the tournament.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence on February 19 in Karachi, where the hosts and defending champions Pakistan take on New Zealand.

Team India will begin its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals and hosts Pakistan on February 23.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

