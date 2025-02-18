WATCH: England cricket team reach Lahore for Champions Trophy 2025

England cricket team arrive in Lahore via Dubai to participate in Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan on January 18, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The England cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19.

A 15-member squad, led by skipper Jos Buttler, landed in Lahore via Dubai.

The touring party includes players, coaching staff, and support personnel. Head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Robert Key are also part of the contingent.

England enters the tournament following a disappointing tour of India, where they suffered series defeats in both T20I and ODI formats.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament, featuring 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9 across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Dubai.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B comprises Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia.

The curtain-raiser will see hosts Pakistan take on New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi, while the much-anticipated Pakistan vs. India clash is set for February 23 in Lahore.

England, on the other hand, will play their opening match against arch-rivals Australia on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Their second match is scheduled against Afghanistan on February 26 in Lahore.

England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

England's Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures