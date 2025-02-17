Pakistan Shaheens thump Bangladesh in Champions Trophy warm-up match

Pakistan Shaheens' Mohammad Haris (left) and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto pose for a picture ahead of their ICC Men's Champions Trophy warm-up match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on February 17, 2025. — Instagram//bangladeshtigers

DUBAI: Usama Mir’s four-wicket haul, followed by a combined batting effort powered Pakistan Shaheens to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the fourth warm-up match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the ICC Academy on Monday.

Batting first, Bangladesh’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 202 in 38.2 overs despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s grit.

The right-handed batter remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 44, followed by Soumya Sarkar (35) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (30).

Usama was the standout bowler for the Shaheens, picking up four wickets for just 43 runs, followed by right-arm pacer Musa Khan, who bagged two wickets.

In response, the Shaheens comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and secured their second victory in the Champions Trophy warm-up matches.

Another Shaheen squad was simultaneously in action against South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, which, however, could not produce an alike result as they succumbed to a three-wicket defeat.

Batting first, the Shaheens accumulated a formidable total of 322/8 in their allotted overs, courtesy of skipper Muhammad Huraira and experienced batter Imam-ul-Haq.

Huraira top-scored for the home side with 110 off 114 deliveries with the help of 12 fours and a six, while Imam made 98 from 94 balls, laced with six fours and a six.

In response, South Africa comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of seven wickets and six balls to spare.

Leading the way for them were Rassie van der Dussen (62), Ryan Rickelton (57), Tony de Zorzi (55) and Aiden Markram (54), who scored anchoring half-centuries.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder gave the final touches with a swashbuckling cameo of 42 from 30 deliveries with the help of three fours and as many sixes.

For the Shaheens, Niaz Khan and Mehran Mumtaz bagged two wickets each.