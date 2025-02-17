Haris Rauf breaks silence on injury ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Tom Latham (unpictured) during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Haris Rauf on Monday, addressed the concerns regarding his injury and recovery process ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest during the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and as a ‘precautionary measure’, was rested for the remaining matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deemed his injury not serious and stated that the right-arm speedster is likely to fully recover for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand,” PCB had shared in a statement.

“The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February."

Meanwhile, Rauf, while talking to the media on the sideline of the national team’s training session for their campaign opener against New Zealand on Wednesday, claimed that he was satisfied with his return to the net practice and did not feel pain while bowling at full potential.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, I am feeling really great and have been practising with a bit more intensity for the last two days,” said Rauf.

“I even bowled today and did not feel much pain. So, I am quite satisfied, rest whatever the management plans, I will abide by it.”

Haris Rauf also addressed the notion regarding Pakistan’s squad for the eight-team tournament featuring only one specialist spinner and argued that all-rounders Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah give depth to the spin-bowling department.

“Our bowling unit is not limited to only one spinner. We also have Khushdil Shah and Agha Salman, who play a part in the match as spinners depending on the conditions,” Rauf said.