Inzamam, Misbah, Aamer Sohail see Champions Trophy as Pakistan’s cricket rebirth

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title at the historic Lahore fort during the curtain raiser ceremony on February 16, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricket greats Inzamam-ul-Haq, Aamer Sohail and Misbah-ul-Haq believe the upcoming Champions Trophy will reignite the country’s passion for cricket, as Pakistan prepares to host its first major global tournament in nearly 30 years.

"Right now, everyone is talking about the Champions Trophy—whether in schools, homes, markets, or offices," Inzamam told Reuters. "There’s no escaping the excitement."

Pakistan’s return as a host nation marks a significant milestone after a decade-long exile from international cricket, following the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team’s bus in Lahore.

The incident forced Pakistan to play its ‘home’ games in the UAE for years, with major teams only resuming tours in 2018.

"The events of 2009 feel like a bad dream," Inzamam said. "We were punished for 10 years, and our cricket suffered."

Pakistan’s most successful Test captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, emphasised how crucial this tournament is for young cricketers and fans.

"For fans and young cricketers to see the stars playing live is a big deal," said Misbah. "Not having that meant the whole cricket machinery was jammed."

The excitement was evident in Pakistan’s recent warm-up game against South Africa, where they chased down 352—recording their highest successful ODI run chase.

Former captain Aamer Sohail highlighted the electrifying atmosphere.

"What was heartening in yesterday's game is that people turned up, and then the players turned up. It was reciprocal, wasn’t it?" Sohail added.

The Champions Trophy, last held in 2017 when Pakistan famously defeated India in the final, is making a comeback.

However, political tensions mean India will play all its matches in Dubai, denying Pakistan a home-ground advantage if both teams meet in the final.

"A Pakistan-India match is not just a game of cricket; it's a game of expectations, of emotions," Misbah said.

Inzamam recalled his iconic 2004 century against India in Karachi, where both teams received standing ovations.

"I got a standing ovation, but so did the Indian team for their performance," he said. "Supporters from both sides would have wanted to see this match."

Aamer Sohail, remembered for his heated exchange with Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad in the 1996 World Cup, stressed the significance of the rivalry.

"It's not just important for both countries; I think this rivalry is important for international cricket," he said.