WATCH: Bangladesh unveil official jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The official team jersey of Bangladesh cricket team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. — Instagram/bangladeshtigers

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday unveiled their official team jersey for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place across Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.

The highly anticipated reveal took place on the board's social media platforms, accompanied by an exciting video featuring Bangladesh's cricket players showcasing the new jersey.

While the iconic green remains the dominant colour, a bold splash of red has been incorporated in a distinctive design. The red accents across the collar, sleeves, and chest give the jersey a dynamic, energetic appearance.

A flame-like red design at the bottom, resembling the Royal Bengal Tiger's stripes, adds an extra touch of fierceness, symbolising Bangladesh's bold cricketing attitude.

Gold embellishments elevate the shirt's elegance. The golden shoulder details complement the red stripes at the bottom, enhancing the shirt’s overall prestige.

The golden accents on the back shine brilliantly from all angles, adding a regal touch to the design.

The top right of the shirt displays Pakistan’s name and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 emblem, while the left side features the BCB logo, with the Royal Bengal Tiger symbol prominently displayed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bengal Tigers are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

They will begin their tournament journey in Dubai against India on February 20. Following that, they will travel to Rawalpindi for crucial matches against New Zealand on February 24 and hosts Pakistan on February 27, with hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.

Bangladesh Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Bangladesh’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: