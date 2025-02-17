'Pakistan is ready for the Champions Trophy,' says Mohsin Naqvi

An undated picture of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. - Screengrab/PCB

Pakistan is fully prepared to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, confirmed Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a statement, Naqvi revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the security plans and protocols for the prestigious eight-team global event.

"Pakistan is ready for the Champions Trophy," he declared.

He explained that, as per ICC guidelines, the host nation must submit a comprehensive security plan for review by ICC security experts and representatives from participating countries.

The plan ensures that all necessary protocols are in place to provide a safe and seamless experience for teams, officials, and spectators.

Naqvi emphasised that Pakistan is fully equipped to host the world's top cricketers, officials, foreign spectators, and commercial partners. This will be the first time since 1996 that the country will host an ICC tournament.

Reflecting on the preparations, Naqvi acknowledged the pivotal role of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in alleviating security concerns and showcasing Pakistan’s readiness.

"The PSL played a pivotal role in reintegrating international cricket into Pakistan. It provided a platform for foreign players to experience Pakistan's hospitality, security arrangements, and cricketing passion firsthand," he said.

"Once we successfully staged home international series and consistently delivered PSL editions at world-class standards, the ICC accepted and recognized Pakistan's readiness to host a global event," he added.

"The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is the culmination of these efforts. Successfully hosting this event will further enhance Pakistan’s credentials, positioning us as a strong contender for more ICC events in the future," he said.

Naqvi credited the full support of the federal government and various stakeholders in ensuring the country's preparedness for the tournament.

"We have worked closely with federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, city administrations, hotel chains, and various service providers to ensure smooth operations. The unwavering support from all relevant authorities has been invaluable, and their commitment has played a crucial role," he said.

He also highlighted the unique challenges of organizing a multi-team ICC event as opposed to a bilateral series.

"Organizing a multi-team ICC event presents a different set of challenges compared to a single-team bilateral series. The key distinction lies in governance: while the PCB has complete control over PSL operations, the ICC Champions Trophy is an ICC-owned event with Pakistan as the host. This means constant coordination with the ICC across various operational aspects, ensuring alignment on security, logistics, and venue readiness. This additional layer of oversight and collaboration has been integral to the planning and execution of the tournament."

"Since 2019, all major Test-playing nations - except India – have toured Pakistan, some multiple times. England and New Zealand, for instance, have visited three times in as many years, and foreign players regularly participate in the Pakistan Super League. As a result, they are already familiar with Pakistan's world-class playing conditions, operational efficiency, and robust security measures."

Naqvi, who also serves as the Interior Minister of Pakistan, credited the government’s support in renovating stadiums in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, the three main hosting centers. Despite some delays, the renovations were eventually completed.

"Our stadiums last underwent significant renovations for the 1996 World Cup, and since then, the global cricketing landscape has evolved tremendously," he said.

He emphasized that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's ability to host top-tier international cricket.

"We recognized that this event was an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's ability to host top-tier international cricket, ensuring that our facilities meet the highest global standards for players, officials, and fans alike - both those attending in person and those watching via broadcast," he stated.

Naqvi praised the dedication of the workforce that transformed venues like Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium Karachi into world-class facilities.

"The dedication and expertise of our workforce have been instrumental in transforming Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium Karachi into world-class venues. Their tireless efforts deserve immense appreciation, and we are immensely proud to welcome a nation versus nation multi-team cricket tournament to Pakistan on such a grand stage," he concluded.