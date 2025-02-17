Mohammad Yousuf reveals 'most balanced' teams for Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Yousuf was appointed as a selector in March 2024. - PCB

Legendary Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf believes that New Zealand and India are the most balanced sides heading into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

However, he feels Pakistan will have an advantage as they will be playing in home conditions.

"It’s tough to pick a favorite. It’s a big tournament, and momentum can shift at any time. For me, New Zealand looks like the most balanced side," Yousuf said.

"They have a well-rounded squad suited for subcontinent conditions. Their lineup includes three quality fast bowlers, good spinners, and a solid top six in batting. Their wicketkeeper is an all-rounder, and they have two spin-bowling all-rounders as well. India also has a balanced squad," he added.

Despite this, the former Test great believes Pakistan can capitalize on playing at home but emphasized the need for a strategic approach.

"Pakistan has the edge because they are familiar with the conditions. However, they must play calculated cricket throughout the tournament."

Yousuf also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully renovating all the stadiums in record time ahead of the tournament.

"I am very excited, like any other Pakistani. After 29 years, Pakistan is hosting an ICC event," he said.

"If Pakistan reaches the final, they will have the advantage of playing at home. I hope the team performs as well as the PCB has worked on revamping the stadiums. Kudos to the PCB for completing these renovations in just six months."

Offering advice to the Pakistan team, Yousuf stressed the importance of rotating the strike and handling spin effectively.

"We have played on turning wickets recently, so we need to find the gaps against spinners, rotate the strike, and minimize dot balls. In the tri-series final against New Zealand, we struggled to dominate their spinners in the middle overs. With five fielders inside the 30-yard circle, there are always scoring opportunities."

Speaking on potential scores during the tournament, the former selector also shared his expectations based on pitch conditions.

"If the pitch is double-paced, a total of 300 will be competitive. However, if it's a flat track, teams should aim for scores between 350 and 400," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan, the defending champions, will play the tournament's curtain-raiser against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

Following their opening match, Pakistan will travel to Dubai for a high-voltage encounter against arch-rivals India on February 23 before facing Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.