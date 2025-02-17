Pakistan team holds intense training session for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan team holds training session at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center's Oval ground at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 16, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team conducted an intense training session on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to commence on February 19.

The team trained at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center's Oval Ground, where players participated in an optional three-hour practice session under the supervision of coaching staff.

The training focused on batting, bowling and fitness drills to fine-tune their skills ahead of the mega event.

At the start of the session, players engaged in warm-up exercises before moving on to specialised drills aimed at enhancing their match readiness.

The coaching staff closely monitored the players’ performances to ensure they remain in peak form.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan, the defending champions, will play the tournament's curtain-raiser against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

Pakistan recently secured back-to-back ODI series victories against Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa under Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy.

However, they faced a setback in the tri-nation series final against New Zealand on February 14, where the Kiwis remained unbeaten and defeated the hosts twice under the leadership of Mitchell Santner.

Following their opening match, Pakistan will travel to Dubai for a high-voltage encounter against arch-rivals India on February 23 before facing Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: