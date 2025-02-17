WATCH: Australian cricket team reach Lahore for Champions Trophy 2025

Australian team reaches Lahore from Colombo to participate in the Champions Trophy on February 17, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to commence on February 19.

A 14-member contingent, including Australia's coaches, captain Steve Smith, and support staff, landed in Lahore from Colombo via Dubai.

The second group of the Australian squad, consisting of 15 players and two additional members, also reached Lahore through the same route.

Among the players who have arrived in Lahore are Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.





The Kangaroos opted out of participating in the warm-up matches, given their recent involvement in a two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Australia is set to kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals England on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The team's second match in the tournament will be against South Africa on February 25 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while their final group-stage encounter is scheduled against Afghanistan on February 28 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

Australia's Champions Trophy Schedule: