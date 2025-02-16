WATCH: Historic Lahore Fort hosts spectacular CT 2025 opening ceremony

The historic Diwan-e-Aam fort of Lahore all prepared and ready to host the opening ceremony of Champions Trophy on December 16, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off in grand style with a dazzling opening ceremony at the historic Diwan-e-Aam of Lahore Fort.

The star-studded event celebrated Pakistan’s rich heritage, blending cricketing glory with cultural splendor.

The ceremony featured members of Pakistan’s victorious 2017 Champions Trophy squad alongside the ambassadors of the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi graced the occasion, emphasizing the significance of hosting such a prestigious event.

Addressing the audience, Naqvi stated that the global cricket community was closely watching Pakistan’s preparations, calling it a “great honor” for the nation. He highlighted the rapid revamp of Gaddafi and National Stadiums to ensure a seamless tournament experience.

A spectacular fly-past by the Pakistan Air Force added to the evening’s grandeur, setting the stage for the highly anticipated event.

Dignitaries and cricketing stars were in attendance, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Champions Trophy 2017-winning players, tournament brand ambassador Tim Southee, and former South African batsman JP Duminy.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ambassadors former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahned, former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and former South African cricketer JP Duminy during panel discussion in Lahore on February 16, 2025. - PCB

OPENING CEREMONY HIGHLIGHTS:

The tournament will officially commence on February 19, with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Stadium following a brief opening ceremony.

The eight-team competition will feature 15 matches over 19 days, with games hosted in Pakistan and Dubai. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will each stage three group matches, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final and the grand finale on March 9.

However, if India qualifies for the final, it will be relocated to Dubai.

Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will also be played in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has arrived in Dubai, where Bangladesh has already begun its training sessions.

The two sides are set to face each other on February 20. Prior to that, Bangladesh will play a warm-up match against Pakistan’s Shaheens on February 17.