PCB chairman declines $400,000 VIP hospitality box for Champions Trophy

An undated picture of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. - Screengrab/PCB

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has turned down a $400,000 VIP hospitality box for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, opting instead to enjoy the tournament among regular cricket fans.

The UAE Cricket Board had allocated a 30-seat luxury box for Naqvi, but the PCB chief decided to sell the premium seating and immerse himself in the atmosphere of the general stands.

His decision has been widely praised as a significant gesture, demonstrating his commitment to staying connected with the public and rejecting elite privileges.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to attract massive crowds, and Naqvi’s move is being viewed as a humble and commendable stance in the cricketing world.

Meanwhile, the ICC has announced the release of additional tickets for high-profile matches, including the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India clash on February 23.

Other sought-after fixtures with newly available tickets include the tournament opener between Bangladesh and India on February 20 and New Zealand vs. India on March 2.

Additionally, tickets for the first semi-final on March 4 will also be up for sale.

Given the overwhelming demand, especially for the Pakistan vs. India showdown, the ICC has decided to release extra tickets to accommodate eager fans.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE, with the curtain-raiser scheduled for February 19 between the defending champions and New Zealand in Karachi.

India will play all their tournament matches in Dubai, including the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23.

India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.