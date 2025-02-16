Former Indian cricketer predicts Pakistan's playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's opening duo Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam during ODI world cup match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted Pakistan's playing XI for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra suggested Saud Shakeel as an opener alongside Fakhar Zaman instead of Babar Azam.

Babar recently opened for Pakistan in the recently concluded tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand but managed only 62 runs in three innings at an average of 20.67.

Pakistan has been searching for a suitable opening partner for Fakhar after Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

While Pakistan’s head coach, Aqib Javed, has backed Babar to open despite his recent struggles, Chopra proposed an alternative approach with Shakeel at the top of the order.

Chopra also highlighted three players—Shakeel, Khushdil Shah, and Abrar Ahmed—who he believes will be under special scrutiny.

"What will their predicted XI be like? I am thinking of Saud Shakeel with Fakhar Zaman, as Saim Ayub is not there now. Babar Azam at No. 3, Mohammad Rizwan at No. 4, and then Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

He further elaborated on the significance of certain players in the squad.

"There will be a little extra focus on three players—Saud Shakeel, because we will properly see him playing for the first time; Khushdil Shah, because he is a proven all-rounder in T20s, has a golden arm as well, but can he do that job in ODIs? And Abrar Ahmed, as he is slightly underrated, and not many people have seen or played against him," he observed.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

While Chopra backed Pakistan to reach the semi-finals, he emphasized the importance of beating either India or New Zealand, predicting that Bangladesh might finish winless in the group stage.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out that Pakistan is likely to rely heavily on all-rounders, while the batting responsibilities will rest primarily on Babar and Mohammad Rizwan.

"When you look at their team, it seems like they are searching for options. They want batting depth till No. 8 or No. 9 and a few spin-bowling all-rounders, with Faheem Ashraf also contributing in both departments. They will want to revolve their entire batting around Babar and Rizwan. I am extremely interested to see how Saud Shakeel plays because he will get a place in the top three this time," he said.

He further stressed the strong correlation between Babar Azam's performances and Pakistan’s success.

"They are still heavily reliant on Babar Azam—6,000 ODI runs and the speed at which he has reached this milestone. Babar Azam's performances and Pakistan's wins are closely linked. He and Mohammad Rizwan are their batting mainstays," he concluded.

Chopra's predicted Pakistan playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025: Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed