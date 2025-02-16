Michael Clarke predicts Champions Trophy semi-finalists, finalists & winner

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke. — AFP

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has made his predictions for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE next week.

During a recent podcast interview alongside sports presenter Erin Holland, Clarke confidently named his semifinalists, finalists and the eventual winner of the prestigious tournament.

He selected India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand as his four semifinalists, citing their strong squads and historical performances in major ICC events.

"India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand—these are the teams I've got in my top four," Clarke predicted.

Speaking about Pakistan, the host nation and defending champions, the World Cup-winning captain highlighted their home advantage and intense rivalry with India as key factors for their inclusion in his top four.

"The rivalry between Pakistan and India is unbelievable. If they face each other in the tournament, or even in the final, it would be massive. Pakistan has a balanced squad and playing in home conditions gives them a significant advantage. If they play their best cricket, they are good enough to win the tournament," Clarke stated.

However, the 43-year-old also expressed concerns about the Men in Green’s ability to handle pressure in high-stakes matches.

"My fear with Pakistan is whether they can handle the pressure. This has always been a concern when playing against them. I've seen them have a better team on multiple occasions, but they have struggled under pressure. It will be interesting to see how they cope with expectations, especially while playing a major tournament at home," Clarke added.

The former cricketer went on to predict the two teams he believes will reach the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

"My fingers are crossed for Australia, so I’m going to say Australia will be one of the finalists. And I think they will face India in the final," he stated.

He also picked India over his own team, predicting their triumph in the final.

"I think India is going to beat Australia in the final. I can’t believe that just came out of my mouth," he concluded.