WATCH: Team India arrives in Dubai for Champions Trophy 2025

Indian cricket team arrives in Dubai to take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. — BCCI

India’s national cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, has arrived in Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.

The tournament, hosted by Pakistan, will follow a 'fusion formula,' with India playing all its matches in Dubai due to political and security concerns.

The BCCI took to its social media handles, uploading a video captioned "Touchdown Dubai," showing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and other team members disembarking from their tour bus and checking into their hotel.

Pakistan, the defending champions, won the previous edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, defeating India by 180 runs in the final.

The 2025 tournament will commence on February 19 in Karachi, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match.

For those unaware, India will play their first match of the tournament on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is set for February 23, with Rohit Sharma-led India taking on Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan at the same venue.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

India's Champions Trophy Schedule: