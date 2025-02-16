Southee confident in New Zealand’s CT 2025 success after unbeaten tri-series run

New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee. — ICC

Veteran pacer and former captain Tim Southee expressed his confidence in New Zealand’s ability to perform strongly in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy slated to kick start from February 19.

His optimism stems from the Blackcaps' impressive showing in the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series, which they won by defeating Pakistan in the final.

The Blackcaps dominated the tri-series, remaining unbeaten throughout. They secured victories in both group-stage matches against Pakistan and South Africa before clinching the final against the hosts with a six-wicket win.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Southee highlighted the blend of experience and youthful talent within the squad.

“The way the team have played, different guys have stepped up. It’s a good mix between some experienced guys and some exciting young guys with a lot of potential. The experience of this Tri-Nation Series is only going to stand them in good stead for the tournament," said Southee.

“So, taking some momentum into the tournament and being accustomed to those conditions, it’s only going to be a good thing," he added.

He emphasised the importance of gaining momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy and becoming accustomed to the playing conditions.

The former pacer praised Williamson’s composure at the crease, noting that his experience and ability to read the game set him apart from others.

“Kane is in good form, it’s nice to see him with a couple of scores, he’s obviously class. He’s not played a lot of one-day cricket for the last few years but to see him come back and have two significant contributions is what we’re used to seeing. But it’s also pleasing for me now as a fan of the Black Caps," he said.

“When he is in the middle, it comes with experience and the way he plays, he just looks in control the whole time. That is what sets those four or five batters apart from the rest. They are able to sum up conditions, sum up moments in games and more times than not, they come out on the right side of things. He brings a calmness to the group," he added.

Southee also commended Mitchell Santner’s leadership, acknowledging his calm demeanor and strategic thinking as captain.

“Mitch has done a great job as captain. It’s still reasonably new to him but I experienced a bit of his captaincy towards the end of my career. He’s very calm, you see that in the way he plays his cricket.

“He thinks about the game well and I think he looks to lead with his performances across all three areas. He’s one of best fielders, an unbelievably skilful bowler and a more than useful batter so I’m sure he’ll be looking to lead in all those three areas.”

With the absence of both him and Trent Boult, much responsibility now falls on emerging talents like Will O’Rourke and Nathan Smith.

O’Rourke particularly stood out in the tri-series final against Pakistan, claiming four wickets. Southee is confident in the young pacer’s potential.

“It’s something different not having Trent and myself at an ICC event but at the same time, it’s exciting. These events are great to be a part of and it’s in front of these guys now, I’m very excited to see how they go," he said.

The 36-year-old highlighted O’Rourke’s attributes, believing he possesses all the skills necessary for success at the international level.

“Will O’Rourke, in the Test game we’ve seen what he can do. He’s still so young but he’s got the all the attributes that are going to set him up to have a lot of success in international cricket. I’m looking forward to watching him in his first ICC event," he said.

He also praised Nathan Smith for his confidence and self-belief, key qualities for thriving at the international level.

“Will is a man of few words but certainly listens and wants to get better. Nathan Smith has a real confidence about him, and believes in himself which I think you need at this level," he said.

With a strong track record in ICC tournaments, Southee hopes New Zealand can go all the way in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“If you look at the track record of New Zealand in ICC events, they are always there or thereabouts. In a tournament like the Champions Trophy, if you get on a bit of a roll, anything can happen. I’d love to see the Blackcaps there and hopefully lifting the trophy at the end," he concluded.