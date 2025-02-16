Babar, Gill or Rohit? Legends predict Champions Trophy 2025 run-machine

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam (Left) along with Indian opener Shubman Gill (Centre) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Right). — AFP

The ICC Champions Trophy is making its long-awaited return to the cricket calendar for the first time since 2017, when Pakistan triumphed over India in the final to claim their maiden title.

As the tournament gears up for its comeback, anticipation is already building for another high-stakes encounter between the two arch-rivals.

Although Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, they will travel to Dubai for their highly anticipated Group A match against India on February 23.

This is due to the PCB-proposed "fusion formula," as India refused to send its team to Pakistan, resulting in all their matches being played in the UAE.

Despite the off-field politics, the on-field contest is expected to be intense, as an India-Pakistan clash always transcends the game itself.

In the lead-up to the blockbuster fixture, the renowned Indian sports channel assembled a star-studded panel featuring former India batters Yuvraj Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with former Pakistan captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi.

The cricketing legends shared their insights on six burning questions that every fan is eager to ask.

Who will be the highest run-scorer?

Yuvraj Singh: Shubman Gill

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Rohit Sharma

Shahid Afridi: Babar Azam

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Babar Azam

Who will be the leading wicket-taker?

Yuvraj Singh: Mohammed Shami

Navjot Singh Sidhu: An Indian spinner

Shahid Afridi: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Haris Rauf

Which player will have a match-defining moment?

Yuvraj Singh: Hardik Pandya

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Rishabh Pant

Shahid Afridi: Mohammad Rizwan

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Fakhar Zaman

One young player to watch out for?

Yuvraj Singh: Shubman Gill

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Varun Chakravarthy

Shahid Afridi: Saud Shakeel

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Saud Shakeel

Who will have a bigger impact: Shami or Shaheen?

Shahid Afridi: Both know how to use the new ball, so let’s see.

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Which team has the upper hand in this match?

Yuvraj Singh: In Dubai conditions, Pakistan has the advantage.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: India is a much better-balanced side.

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Both teams are equal; it depends on their body language on the day.

Shahid Afridi: Attitude and body language will determine the winner.

Recalling the 2011 World Cup semifinal, Afridi said:

"We thought we had won. But after our first wicket fell, and seeing India’s body language in the field, I sensed from the dugout that we might struggle to chase the target. It’s all about confidence and how you overpower the other team."

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence in Karachi on February 19, with defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand in the tournament opener.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches in their country, while four matches, including all three of India's group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.