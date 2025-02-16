Champions Trophy 2025: Former cricketer highlights Pakistan's weakness

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates with team after picking wicket in his first over during tri-nation ODI series match against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 08, 2025. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has highlighted Pakistan’s struggles under pressure as a key weakness ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin next week.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra provided a candid analysis of Pakistan’s mental vulnerabilities in high-stakes situations.

"Pakistan's weakness is not a recent issue; it's a perennial problem. Of course, they are the defending champions in the Champions Trophy, but the truth is that they struggle under pressure. They lost to the USA in the last ICC event (the 2024 T20 World Cup) and failed to qualify for the second round," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further emphasised Pakistan’s unpredictability as a major drawback heading into the tournament.

"They are inconsistent. Their graph fluctuates. They rarely maintain stability. In a way, they reflect their country—ups and downs. The same inconsistency is seen in their cricket team," he stated.

Pakistan’s volatility has long been a double-edged sword. While they have pulled off stunning victories, they have also suffered shocking defeats.

Chopra believes this inconsistency adds to their challenges.

"They are volatile and unpredictable—Pakistan's middle name is unpredictability. Imploding under pressure and inconsistency are major concerns. Can Pakistan overcome these issues? That remains the question, especially since they will be under immense pressure," he said.

Despite being the defending champions from the 2017 edition, Pakistan struggled in recent ICC events, failing to progress beyond the group stage in both the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence in Karachi on February 19, with defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand in the tournament opener.

As part of their preparations, Pakistan Shaheens played a crucial warm-up match against Afghanistan, posting a formidable 314/8 and securing a dominant 144-run victory.

Skipper Shadab Khan led from the front with an impressive bowling performance, taking three wickets as Afghanistan was dismissed for 170.

The Shaheens will next face South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 17, while another squad will take on Bangladesh on the same day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.