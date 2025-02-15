Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Jude Bellingham sees red

Osasuna´s Abel Bretones (left) and Real Madrid´s Federico Valverde (centre) vie for the ball during their LaLiga match at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona on February 15, 2025. — AFP

La Liga leaders Real Madrid dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday in which Jude Bellingham was sent off.

The Spanish champions took the lead through Kylian Mbappe before the referee expelled England international Bellingham for apparent dissent towards the end of the first half.

Ante Budimir levelled for hosts Osasuna from the penalty spot after 58 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti´s side endured a third consecutive league match without victory.

Atletico Madrid, second and two points behind the leaders, host Celta Vigo later Saturday, while third-place Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Ancelotti made a few rotations with the midweek Champions League play-off second leg clash against Manchester City in mind, with Rodrygo resting and Brahim Diaz given a rare start.

Real Madrid controlled the game from the off, moving the ball around too quickly for Osasuna to get a foothold.

Vinicius appealed for an early penalty when Alejandro Catena slid in to dispossess him and the ball struck the defender´s arm.

The Brazilian winger should have put the champions ahead when Mbappe crossed for him, but misjudged the flight of the ball and headed wide from close range.

Madrid did not have to wait long for their opener and Fede Valverde created it with a low cross for Mbappe, who produced a clinical finish.

It was the in-form French forward´s seventh goal in his last five La Liga matches.

Osasuna threatened just once in the first half, with a low drive from Aimar Oroz, which Thibaut Courtois superbly pushed to safety.

Vinicius spurned another golden opportunity when Mbappe teed him up, before Jude Bellingham was dismissed in the 39th minute.

The England international exchanged words with referee Jose Munuera Montero, who then reached for his red card.

Madrid have complained heavily about Spanish refereeing in recent weeks, labelling it "rigged" and they grew further frustrated with Munuera Montero in the second half.

Osasuna levelled before the hour mark through Budimir from the spot after Eduardo Camavinga was late on the Croatian striker.

Budimir had already shot wide of the post when the French midfielder clattered into the forward, similar to the penalty Aurelien Tchouameni conceded in Madrid´s derby draw with Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Budimir´s penalty was his 13th goal of the season, behind only Barcelona´s Robert Lewandowski and Mbappe, on 17, in the standings.

Mbappe came close to scoring a second but fired narrowly over and Vinicius had an effort deflected wide after a dangerous incursion from the left.

Real Madrid pushed for a winner despite their numerical disadvantage, knowing their title rivals are breathing down their necks.

Mbappe had one last chance in stoppage time but Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera palmed away his effort with a strong hand.

After playing for nearly an hour with 10 men, Manchester City will hope it takes a toll on Madrid on Wednesday when the sides meet at the Santiago Bernabeu.