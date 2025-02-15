OGDCL, Ghani Glass secure seventh-round wins in President’s Trophy

OGDCL's Mushtaq Ahmed (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket during the fourth day of the seventh round match of the President's Trophy Grade-I against KRL at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on February 15, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Ghani Glass won their respective seventh-round matches of the President’s Trophy Grade-I here on Saturday.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Mushtaq Ahmed’s six-wicket haul in the second innings powered OGDCL to a come-from-behind 29-run victory over Khan Research Laboratories (KRL).

KRL resumed their run chase from an overnight score of 140/3, needing 90 with seven wickets in hand.

However, Mushtaq’s sensational spell saw them lose all of their remaining seven wickets in the span of just 35 runs and were eventually bowled out for 200.

Mushtaq Ahmed picked up six wickets for 82 runs in his 23 overs, while Muhammad Umar returned brilliant figures of 4/62.

Middle-order batter Muhammad Awais Zafar remained the top-scorer for KRL in the second innings with a brisk 57 from 64 deliveries, while Imran Rafiq made 56 off 127 balls.

At the State Bank Stadium, Mir Hamza’s four-wicket haul, followed by Sharjeel Khan’s rampant half-century powered Ghani Glass to a five-wicket victory over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

At the commencement of the final, the defending champions resumed their second innings from an overnight score of 154/4, trailing by just 11 runs and went on to accumulate 340 all out and thus set a modest 176-run target for Ghani Glass.

Leading the way for the SNGPL in the second innings were middle-order batters Haseebullah and Saifullah Bangash, who scored defiant half-centuries.

Haseebullah top-scored with 94 off 127 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and a six, while Bangash made 62 off 108 balls.

Mir Hamza was the standout bowler for Ghani Glass in the second innings, picking up four wickets for 53 runs, while Mohammad Rameez Jnr took three.

In response, Sharjeel’s brisk half-century up the order helped Ghani Glass to comfortably chase down the 176-run target for the loss of five wickets.

Sharjeel remained the top-scorer with 57 off 53 deliveries, comprised of 11 fours and a six, while wicketkeeper batter Junaid Ali and top-order batter Hammad Butt chipped in with 38 and 36 respectively.

For SNGPL, Test spinner Yasir Shah claimed three wickets, while Rahat Ali and Mohammad Salman shared two between them.

The remaining seventh-round match between Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Eshaal Associated ended in a draw.

Chasing a 368-run target to win, Eshaal Associates were 195 for four in 62 overs when stumps were drawn.



The eighth round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I will kick off on Friday.