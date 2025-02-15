Former pacer raises doubts over Haris Rauf's availability for Champions Trophy

'If it is a side strain of grade one or two, then I don’t think he can play the Champions Trophy,' says Amir

February 15, 2025
Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Tom Latham (unpictured) during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir raised doubts over Haris Rauf’s availability for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to commence on February 19.

Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest during the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and as a ‘precautionary measure’, was rested for the remaining matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deemed his injury not serious and stated that the right-arm speedster is likely to fully recover for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand,” PCB had shared in a statement.

“The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February."

Meanwhile, Amir, during a recent interview, said that if Rauf sustained a side strain, then he will be out for at least six weeks and thus, will miss the upcoming eight-team tournament.

“If Haris Rauf has a side strain, he cannot recover fully before six weeks. If it’s just stiffness, then that’s different,” said Amir.

“If it is a grade one or two side strain, no matter what, it will take six weeks, and then the rehab starts.

“I got this injury during PSL a couple of years ago. If it is a side strain of grade one or two, then I don’t think he can play the Champions Trophy. I think it will be foolish to risk his career for three matches of a tournament because he won’t be able to give his 100 per cent.”

