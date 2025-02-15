England get major boost ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

England´s Ben Duckett (right) and Phil Salt run between the wickets during the third ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: England received a massive boost ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 as their top-order batter Ben Duckett has been declared fit for the upcoming tournament, scheduled to commence on February 19 in Pakistan.

Duckett, who has been a regular part of the England team across formats, sustained an injury scare as he felt discomfort in his left groin during his side’s third ODI against India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The left-handed batter, as a result, underwent scans, which deemed his injury was not serious.

"Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy," the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England, who are set to open their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Australia on February 22 in Lahore, recently suffered a 3-0 clean sweep against India but will be uplifted by their key opener’s availability.

"The England squad will arrive in Pakistan on 18 February ahead of their opening match of the tournament against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, 22 February," the statement added.

England, drawn in Group B, will then take on Afghanistan on February 26 and South Africa on March 1 in their remaining group-stage matches.

England squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.