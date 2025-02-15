Mark Butcher raises concerns over England’s Champions Trophy 2025 preparations

England team during first ODI against India in Nagpur on February 06, 2025. — BCCI

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher expressed concerns over England’s preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, stating that the squad has not played enough ODIs in the lead-up to the tournament to be considered strong contenders.

With England suffering a 3-0 whitewash against India in their recent ODI series, doubts have emerged about their ability to challenge for the title when the competition begins on February 19.

England’s struggles against India were evident, as the Jos Buttler-led side failed to make a significant impact with either bat or ball, despite featuring key players such as Joe Root, Jofra Archer, and Phil Salt.

Speaking to Wisden, Butcher pointed out that the absence of consistent 50-over cricket for this England squad would be a major disadvantage when facing top-tier teams in the Champions Trophy.

"The first thing that sprung to my mind during the first two ODIs was just how naive most of our cricket is in the 50-over format... I thought, 'why might that be?' It's because we don't play any. There is a world of difference in terms of the tempo that the game needs to be continuously played at," said Butcher.

"I don't mean that the tempo is a rigid graph that only goes up; the tempo needs to fluctuate in 50-over cricket in a way that it doesn’t in 20-over cricket. Having that skill, nous, and game awareness to know when to put the foot down and when to ease off a little bit, when to sit in and when to go hard, is something that only comes with playing a lot of it," he added.

Discussing England’s squad composition, the 52-year-old emphasised that talent alone would not be enough to succeed in the Champions Trophy.

"Being a very talented boy and somebody who has the hunger and desire to be the very best, he will be better for the experience of flogging in India. But if you're talking about winning a Champions Trophy in a couple of weeks' time, it's not likely, is it?" he questioned.

"That our team, the make-up of it, and the experience within it is going to have the skill, nous, and know-how to win what is a very difficult format—50-over cricket. It requires more than just putting your foot to the floor and keeping it there," he added.

England’s underwhelming ODI form has already sparked debate, with former players and experts criticising the team’s approach. Ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen and former India head coach Ravi Shastri have previously slammed England for their lack of preparation ahead of the India series.

However, both Buttler and England head coach Brendon McCullum dismissed those concerns, defending the team’s build-up to the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, with the curtain-raiser featuring hosts and defending champions Pakistan against New Zealand in Karachi. England will kick off their campaign against Australia in Lahore on February 22.

England squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

England's Champions Trophy Schedule: